Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.47 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. 572,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,068. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

