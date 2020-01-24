Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Netflix by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.46. 14,561,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

