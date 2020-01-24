Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 39,647,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,072,216. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

