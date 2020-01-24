Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,336 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,791,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327,336. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

