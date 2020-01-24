Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 12,035 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,691,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.85.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

