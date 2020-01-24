Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,060 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 87,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,829. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

