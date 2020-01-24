Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after purchasing an additional 342,045 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,271,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,070,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,981. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $84.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

