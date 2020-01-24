Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.84. 7,234,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. The company has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $253.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

