Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.06 on Friday, reaching $139.44. 179,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,127. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

