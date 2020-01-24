Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,744. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $429.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

