Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,121 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 237,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 184,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $332.62. 33,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,984. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $235.90 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

