Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 13,318 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

