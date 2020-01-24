Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,877 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Boston Partners boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after buying an additional 2,326,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,769,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,172,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.72. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $122.58 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

