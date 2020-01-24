Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 22,313 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after buying an additional 3,532,651 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after buying an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 2,302,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,938,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $300.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

