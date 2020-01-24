Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,221 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.25. 1,287,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

