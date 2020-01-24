Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 653 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $177.86. The stock had a trading volume of 185,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

