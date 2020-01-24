Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 9,350 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,808,000. OZ Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,455,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,589 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TH Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.86. 12,115,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,781,650. The firm has a market cap of $541.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

