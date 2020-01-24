Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $29.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 651,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 205,009 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 261,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,285,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,872,250. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.