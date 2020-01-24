Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,753 shares of company stock valued at $66,588,922. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $323.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.18. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $326.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $327.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

