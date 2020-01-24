Summit X LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,770,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.66. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

