Summit X LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 194,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $23,617,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.48. 5,209,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $623.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

