Summit X LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,899. The company has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

