Sumokoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $81,121.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00723060 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001676 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001793 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 25,926,813 coins and its circulating supply is 19,226,813 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

