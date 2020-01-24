SunTrust Banks Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

INTC traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,920,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,518,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $264,189,000 after buying an additional 1,125,470 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

