SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

