SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

MDRX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 46.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

