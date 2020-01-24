SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of GDP opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

