SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. UBS Group cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

NYSE OXY opened at $42.52 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,717,000 after acquiring an additional 529,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

