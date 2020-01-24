SunTrust Banks Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $26.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

HZO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. 7,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

