SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Hold Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Aegis cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.61 on Friday. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2,424.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,409,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,095,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,937,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in eBay by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,211,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404,909 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,470,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eBay by 30,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,508,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $413,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

