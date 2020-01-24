SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

TXN stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 180,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 64,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.