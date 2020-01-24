SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Uber Technologies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the ride-sharing company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.10). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775 over the last 90 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

