SureRemit One Day Trading Volume Hits $86.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 107.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One SureRemit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $86.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03104006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co.

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

