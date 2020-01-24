sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00011514 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $6,653.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 6,656,936 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

