SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.14. 6,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,470. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $259.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.27.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

