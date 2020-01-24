SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $270.00 to $312.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIVB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.84. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $259.95. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.