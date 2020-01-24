SwftCoin Price Tops $0.0012 (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.46 or 0.05529965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127768 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

