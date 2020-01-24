Swipe Hits Market Capitalization of $118.63 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00021345 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $118.63 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,115 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

