Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

SYBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

