TaaS Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005770 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $264.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.03089721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

