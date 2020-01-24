TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €21.60 by Nord/LB

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €21.60 ($25.12) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

TEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.51 ($26.17).

TEG stock opened at €23.60 ($27.44) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a twelve month high of €23.46 ($27.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.47 and its 200-day moving average is €21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

