Tap (XTP) Price Reaches $0.20

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Tap has a market cap of $103.55 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.91 or 0.05582170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026829 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127772 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

XTP is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

