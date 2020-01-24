Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to report sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. Tapestry also posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Tapestry by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 26,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

