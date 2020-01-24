Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125,900 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 6.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.23% of Target worth $152,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Target by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 37,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Target by 704.4% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

