Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Odeon Capital Group

Research analysts at Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.71. 1,211,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Target has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13,471.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4,016.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.