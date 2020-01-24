Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Akoustis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 1,486,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 1,843.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $258,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

