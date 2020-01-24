Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the period. RADCOM accounts for about 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of RADCOM worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RDCM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,471. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.15.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). RADCOM had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

