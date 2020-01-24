Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,077. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

