Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TTEC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TTEC by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 57,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,705. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock valued at $126,354,486. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

