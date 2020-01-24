Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,812 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

